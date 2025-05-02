Anthony Sammut, Director of Research and School Internal Review at the Education Ministry, was recently awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) by the University of Sheffield, UK, after successfully defending his thesis entitled “Enacting a learner-centred curriculum policy reform in state middle schools in Malta”.

Sammut’s PhD study focused on three broad areas: curriculum policy reform; curriculum policy implementation and enactment; and learner-centred education. The study investigated the constitution of the Maltese national curriculum policy and the processes involved in policy enactment. While most previous research has focused on policy implementation, looking at how well policies are realised in practice, Sammut’s study argued that, in the Maltese context, insufficient attention has been paid to policy enactment, and that the enactment of policies requires an investigation of power dynamics and the exploring of creative ways in which policies are interpreted and recontextualised in specific settings.

Drawing on Foucauldian concepts of discipline and governmentality, the study examined the enactment of a learner-centred curriculum policy reform in three state middle schools in Malta. It used a critical-interpretative methodology based on qualitative research methods. Through Critical Discourse Analysis (CDA), combined with multimodal elements, the study explored how learner-centred education is discursively constructed within two policy documents: the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and the English Learning Outcomes Framework (ELOF), one of the NCF’s supporting documents. The enactment of these policy texts was examined through semi-structured interviews with school leaders and teachers. Focus group interviews were also conducted to critically examine students’ perspectives on learner-centred practices and gain a deeper understanding of how teachers enact learner-centred policies.

The study… shed light on the complex ways in which policy is enacted

The CDA findings reveal that the dominant learner-centred discourses within the NCF and ELOF focus on cognition, emancipation, and preparation. These texts were found to be largely influenced by neoliberal ideologies. Similarly, findings from individual and focus group interviews demonstrated that the enactments of learner-centred policies not only introduced disciplinary technologies but were also shaped by neoliberal modes of governance, resulting in the self-governance of school leaders, teachers, and students.

Sammut said “the study is significant as it contributes to the field of learner-centred policy and practice by shedding light on the complex ways in which policy is enacted. It also offers several recommendations to improve current learner-centred policy and practice within both the local and global contexts.”

The doctoral study was conducted after Sammut was awarded a scholarship under the Malta Government Scholarships Scheme (MGSS). It was supervised by Prof. David Hyatt and Dr Christine Winter, with Dr Yinka Olusoga from the University of Sheffield and Dr Fiona Patrick from the University of Glasgow serving as examiners.

In their feedback, the examiners praised Sammut’s work, describing it as “an excellent piece of coherent and detailed research, certainly showing originality and contributing to knowledge in the field”. They noted that “the study is ambitious, bringing together streams of data using different research methods. The richness of the data is striking.”

The examiners further commented that “this thesis is extremely well presented. The structure is clear and well signposted for the reader. It is supported by proficient referencing to the academic literature and by appropriate and illuminating appendices.” They concluded by recommending that “the thesis is certainly worthy of publication in full” and congratulated the author for “his successful and highly ambitious project and the impact it has the potential to make”.

Sammut is also a visiting senior lecturer at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Education.