The Tourism Ministry is to hand €30,000 over three years to the Carmelite friary in Valletta for the night lighting of the dome of the church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

The ministry explained that the floodlit dome is popular in Malta's tourism advertising.

The dome's lighting system, inaugurated in October 2020, features 139 LED lights designed specifically for the dome and roof of the church.

The project was part of a €700,000 investment led by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, which also included Our Lady of Pilar Church and St Augustine Church in Valletta.