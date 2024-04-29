A new automated glass sorting line will nearly triple WasteServ’s current processing capacity, the environment ministry said on Monday.

It said the new line, at Sant’Antnin facility in Marsascala, is now nearing completion and will mark a significant step forward in Malta’s commitment to sustainable waste management practices.

This sorting line will process around 10 tonnes of glass per hour – 52,500 glass bottles – raising WasteServ’s annual operational capacity to 21,000 tonnes from the existing 8,000 tonnes per year.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli visited the site of the new line on Monday, accompanied by WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca.

“With an investment of over €2.5 million, this new sorting line represents an important step towards achieving a circular economy. Not only will it drastically increase our current operational capacity, but it will also provide us with glass of a superior quality that can then be transformed into new products,” the minister said.

The new plant is equipped to process flat glass, including window panes, diversifying the range of glass types that can be diverted away from the landfill. The system will clean the glass of any contaminants and sort it by colour to separate clear glass from green and amber variants.

Bilocca explained that following this elaborate process, the end product will be ‘furnace-ready’ material. This will save time for manufacturers and eliminate further processing for the production of recycled bottles and jars.