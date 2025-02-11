Miriana Conte, Malta's representative for the Eurovision Song Contest, said the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has accepted the lyrics of her song Kant despite concerns over its title.

While the 24-year-old said the song had been approved, the EBU's official response was more reserved - leaving room for potential changes.

Interviewed on Monday on TVM’s Ras Imb Ras, Conte said: “The EBU accepted the song to stay as it is, so it shouldn’t be a problem.”

She also confirmed that the song would not change but would be revamped.

The entry has sparked controversy due to its title, Kant, which, translates to "song" in Maltese, but sounds similar to a slang English term for female anatomy.

The debate intensified after BBC radio presenter Scott Mills said he had doubts about whether the UK broadcaster would be able to play the Maltese song.

“We can’t talk about Malta’s one at all; we definitely can’t play a clip of it, ever, on the BBC,” Mills said on air.

Conte addressed the controversy, saying she had seen the clip of Mills discussing the song but had little to say in response. “I don’t have much to comment as I can understand them as a radio and as a country,” she said.

She also acknowledged the double meaning of the title, particularly in queer and drag culture, where the phrase “serving c*nt” is used to describe someone exuding confidence.

EBU more cautious in reply

In response to questions, the EBU responded more cautiously to whether or not Conte will be able to perform her cheeky pop track in Basel, Switzerland.

“All participating broadcasters have until March 10 to formally submit their entries for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest,” the EBU told Times of Malta.

“If a song is deemed unacceptable for any reason, broadcasters are given the opportunity to modify it, or select a new one, before the deadline as per the rules of the contest.”

According to the Eurovision Song Contest’s Duty of Care document from 2024: “Swearing or any other language that is unacceptable, illegal, unethical, offensive, obscene, defamatory or deemed inappropriate for the ESC or otherwise offensive to public morals or decency shall not be allowed in the Lyrics or in the Act.”

The guidelines also state that lyrics and stage performances must be suitable for a prime-time, family-friendly audience.

Conte won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday.

Questions have been sent to PBS and the BBC for comments.