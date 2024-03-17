MISCO is launching a collaboration with several mental health NGOs, most notably ADHD Malta and Prisms Malta, to curate a series of events for Neurodiversity Week 2024. Themed ‘The Lived Experiences’, this pioneering celebration aims to provide a platform for neurodivergent voices, fostering understanding, inclusion and diversity in the workplace.

Research shows that 90 per cent of employees who are neurodivergent will never disclose the fact that they are neurodivergent for fear of stigma, abusive bullying, past experiences or threats of career damage. In Malta, lack of support towards neurodivergent employees has led to an annual absenteeism cost to Maltese businesses of between €19 to €24 million.

“The Neurodiversity Week initiative marks a significant step towards a more inclusive professional world for neurodivergent persons. But the first important step in tackling neurodivergence is to understand what the term means,” said Andrew Zammit Manduca, MISCO’s neurodiversity consultant and inclusion specialist, who is organising the event.

Neurodivergence, albeit not falling under the medical umbrella, encompasses individuals with variations in their mental functions and includes conditions like autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurological or developmental conditions such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“The aim of Neurodiversity Week 2024 is to acknowledge and value the unique contributions and possibilities that neurodivergent individuals can bring to the table and is an invitation to listen to the voices of those whose personal and professional journeys illuminate the path of neurodiversity in the workplace,” Zammit Manduca added.

‘Neurodiversity Week 2024 − The Lived Experiences’ will be held between tomorrow and March 22. The programme, compiled in consultation with various mental health NGOs, will feature a series of webinars, seminars, workshops and training sessions designed around the actual needs and experiences of neurodivergent individuals.

The event promises a strong line-up of neurodivergent speakers and allies from diverse sectors who will also share their personal stories and insights.

The week’s agenda of events will include a webinar and panel discussion to explore neurodiversity’s value in the workplace, a seminar through which mental health professionals will gain insights on supporting neurodivergent clients, training sessions led by a neurodivergent professional on strategies to enhance the executive function of neurodivergent employees, and a workshop for HR managers on how to implement neuro-inclusive policies to foster a more inclusive work environment.

For more information about ‘Neurodiversity Week 2024 − The Lived Experiences’ and registration, visit https://miscomalta.ac-page.com/neurodiversity-week-2024.