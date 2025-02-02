Girls labouring in the fields. Photo: William John Lazzell

Children had more freedom to roam the streets and countryside in bygone times.

Schools were not compulsory until 1946, so many youngsters spent a lot of their time playing in the streets.

Others, by necessity, were forced to labour in their parents’ fields or stayed at home looking after their siblings and doing household chores.

As a result, they often ran into mishaps and, at times, even tragic accidents.

This article will focus on incidents that occurred between 1885 and 1910 in the northern part of Malta, mainly Mellieħa.

It seems one of the children’s favourite pastimes was climbing – the more dangerous and inaccessible the place, the better. And as one would expect, sometimes gravity took over.

On February 11, 1902, Teresa Vella, aged seven, from Mellieħa, was walking on a wall when she fell and landed badly. The district medical officer (DMO) P. Caruana Scicluna was summoned, and he declared that she had broken her leg and sent her to Santo Spirito Hospital, Rabat.

On the other hand, on May 12, 1903, when Edward Grech, aged five, from the same village, hit the ground from a height of 25 feet (7.63 metres), Caruana Scicluna said the child was not hurt and sent him home.

Many falls occurred in the houses and farmhouses of Mellieħa and its environs.

In April 1908, Antonio Vella, aged eight, was playing with his brother Salvu on the roof of their parents’ farmhouse at il-Kalkara, Selmun, when he missed his footing and fell 17 feet (5.1 metres) off the terrace, hitting his head.

A month later, the same happened to Ġużepp Sammut, aged four, who broke his leg. The two boys ended up in hospital.

District medical officer Dr Bonavia certified that Karmnu Galea, 7, had badly injured his hands while playing with a pulley. By mistake, he wrote Paolo Galea, who was actually Karmnu’s father. Photo: National Archives of Malta

Most children found trees irresistible, even though, during the period being discussed, neither the book nor the film Tarzan of the Apes had come out yet, so they had no ‘role model’ to imitate.

For example, in June 1908, Ġużepp Borg and Ġużepp Camilleri were playing at Ġnien Ingraw, the valley situated west of Mellieħa parish church. The two ‘monkeys’ were having the time of their lives, clambering from one branch to another in a large tree until Borg found himself in mid-air.

The impact with the ground after 15 feet (four metres) of free fall left the poor boy with broken teeth and an injured leg. The DMO, Dr A. Bardon, certified the boy’s wounds.

The DMOs were kept very busy. A month later, Bardon was called to treat Karmnu Calleja, aged 14, who had fallen from the height of one storey off a carob tree and smashed his face.

In Calleja’s defence, he was probably working, picking carob beans for animal feed.

Another popular children’s game was throwing stones – at birds, reptiles, insects, and sometimes, at each other

Wenzu Ciantar, an 11-year-old boy, was extremely lucky; he tumbled down the roof of a windmill and escaped with only a broken arm.

This time, Dr Bardon could not be found, and Dr T Castillo, the Naxxar DMO, had to make the trip to Mellieħa.

A letter by a British colonel complaining about children from Mosta throwing stones in the road to stop his car. Photo: National Archives of Malta

Another popular children’s game was throwing stones – at birds, reptiles, insects, and sometimes, at each other. This was despite the many court cases involving children who threw stones “with danger to passers-by”.

For example, on October 26, 1908, a well-aimed missile thrown by eight-year-old Giovanna Bonanno hit six-year-old Karmnu Debono directly in the head.

The long-suffering Bardon arrived to declare that the stone had inflicted no serious injuries, and the case stopped there.

But two weeks later, a memorable battle with stones occurred, which, if one relies on the seriousness of the police report, could have been compared to the Great Siege of Malta! Salvu Borg, 8, Ġużepp Vella, 9, Vinċenz Vella, 8, and Rikkardu Fenech, 11, were all summoned to the Mellieħa police station and accused of being the combatants.

Things got worse when the police noticed that Rikkardu was bleeding, and Dr Bardon was again called; he confirmed that the wound was slight. The police then added in their logbook that Rikkardu was hit “accidentally” and the boys were sent home to repent.

Not only stones were used as missiles. In July 1902, Antonio Sammut, 10, received a direct hit from a bottle thrown by his friend Ġużeppi Meilak, aged 12. Despite Sammut being only slightly injured, Meilak was summoned to court.

A boy with a herd of goats at Portes des Bombes, Floriana. Photo: William John Lazzell

A harsh reality of those times was the endless teasing and taunting that children with special needs had to endure from other children. One such case occurred in May 1908.

A 15-year-old boy found himself surrounded by jeering youngsters and he retaliated after being hit by a flung potato. He grabbed a tin of milk and threw it at the bullies, hitting one of them. Luckily, the tin was empty, so the wound it caused was of no importance. The police decided this was a case of ‘an eye for an eye’ and took no action.

Children resorted to running and races to vent their energy; unfortunately, this was a time when such activities could get you into hot water.

In March 1907, four Mellieħa boys ended up in front of a magistrate for “having run with violence in an open place, in such a manner as possibly to injure those whom they might meet”. Unfortunately, the court’s sentence was not recorded by the police.

Transport and ploughing relied heavily on animals, so inevitably, children were often in close contact with these large beasts of burden. In March 1905, four-year-old Giovanni Mallia was in his grandfather’s farmhouse at Aħrax when he decided to approach a mule that was tethered in a field. Mallia either poked the animal or it was in a bad mood.

The mule delivered a massive kick with both hind legs to the boy, sending him flying. The doctor declared the injury grievous and referred the boy to Santo Spirito Hospital, where he eventually made a full recovery.

There were also traffic accidents, if they could be defined as such. In October 1885, Ġamri Bartolo from Selmun was driving his animal-drawn cart when two-year-old Ġużeppa Vella crossed his path, and he ran her over. After much deliberation, the police concluded that no one was to blame.

There were a myriad of other random incidents, some of which were quite unusual. In January 1905, Indri Vella, 7, and his friend Indri Fenech, 5, were playing with carob seeds.

Vella decided to insert one of the seeds into Fenech’s ear. Putting it inside was easy; getting it out was another matter. Despite the efforts of both Vella and the children’s parents, it would not budge. The DMO also gave up and Fenech had to be hospitalised.

Two Mellieħa boys found some gunpowder hidden in a rubble wall. Photo: Wikipedia

In September 1904, Ġużepp Borg, 10, was with Wenzu Pisani, 8, in a field on the outskirts of Mellieħa when they came upon a ‘treasure’. Someone had left a cache of gunpowder hidden in a rubble wall, either to dry it out or to have it handy for a good bird migration. Borg could not resist the temptation to ignite the propellant.

The resulting explosion burned his face and hands, and earned him a trip to the hospital in Rabat.

Currently, there is much criticism about how the younger generation is undisciplined. A few cases will show that it was not very different 120 years ago.

In March 1897, a 12-year-old boy stabbed Giovanni Gauci, and five years later, another 12-year-old gashed his 17-year-old sister with a knife. In 1907, a 13-year-old boy wounded 10-year-old Ġamri Vella with a pointed instrument.

This article will conclude with three serious incidents, one of which was fatal.

On March 5, 1890, at around 6.30pm, Franġisk Borg, aged 4, fell into an open shaft or reservoir in a field at Qasam Barrani, near Għadira. He was pulled out just in time, and at Santo Spirito Hospital, he recounted the accident to the mayor of the Fourth District, of which Mellieħa formed part.

On September 27, 1907, Alessandra Borg, 11, was playing in her parents’ field at il-Ħofra, on the outskirts of Għadira. She was hanging from some stone water conduits that were supported by upright stone posts.

Suddenly, the conduit gave way, causing her to fall and pulling the structure down on top of her. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Since the police did not record any further details in their logbooks after reporting these two incidents, it suggests that both children survived.

Stone water conduits supported by stone pillars. Alessandra Borg nearly lost her life while hanging from such a structure. Photo: Author's collection

However, the same cannot be said for the final occurrence. On March 31, 1889, at 8.30am, two-year-old Teresa Bartolo was alone at home in Mellieħa with her four-year-old brother Salvu.

They managed to get hold of some matches and began striking them. By accident, they ignited a straw mattress and a pillow, causing a rapid spread of flames that eventually engulfed Teresa’s dress.

The little girl suffered severe burns and, despite the doctor’s efforts, died later that evening.

Acknowledgements

The author thanks Ruben Vella and the staff at the National Archives, without whose assistance this article would not have been possible.