Miss Universe 2024 will be coming to Malta next week, local representatives of the international pageant said on Sunday.

Danish model Victoria Kjaer Theilvig will be visiting Malta as part of her world tour. She will arrive on the morning of Wednesday, May 14 and depart on May 17.

Malta is the third European country she will visit following her Miss Universe victory last November in Mexico.

During her time in Malta, Theilvig will tour Malta and Gozo and visit sights in Valletta, promoting Malta and Gozo on Miss Universe social media platforms, which count more than 14 million followers on Facebook and 6.5 million followers on Instagram.

It is the first time that a sitting Miss Universe is visiting Malta.

Malta’s current Miss Universe, Beatrice Njoya, will be passing on her crown this coming July, with the country’s 2025 winner to represent Malta at the 74th Miss Universe competition to be held in Thailand.