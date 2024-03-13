In the wake of the recent launch of the Maltese Educational Reform, a sense of optimism permeates the air.

This initiative, a testament to the government’s commitment to education, deserves commendation for its extensive consultation process, drawing in diverse voices from across the educational spectrum.

Such inclusivity is not just laudable; it is crucial in sculpting a reform that resonates with the myriad needs of learners, educators and the broader community. Yet, amid this fanfare, two significant challenges threaten to derail our journey on this educational odyssey: time and boldness.

Time is a luxury we no longer possess. The world is not just changing; it is transforming at a breathtaking pace.

Consider the recent past: in a handful of years, humanity has grappled with a global pandemic that took away lives and livelihoods.

Following that, we witnessed logistical nightmares in the movement of goods across continents. This created an acute shortage in electronics – a sector that underpins much of our modern existence, from the simplicity of a smartwatch to the complexity of automotive technology.

Moreover, conflicts affecting global powerhouses are perpetuating further global instability.

As if all this was not enough, the rapid advancement of AI (and other emerging technologies) foretells a future requiring millions of specialised individuals within the next five years.

The second and perhaps more daunting challenge is boldness. Education, often likened to a dinosaur for its sluggish evolution, is at a crossroads. Cosmetic changes, once sufficient, are now inadequate.

Consider the staggering statistic from LinkedIn: 65% of the skills required in the next five years will be very different. This shift towards high-skill, high-paid jobs is not a distant future; the present is knocking insistently at our door. Yet, our educational output remains alarmingly skewed away from this reality.

A concerning narrative emerged from a recent conference organised by the Arts Council Malta: our education system, rather than nurturing, stifles creativity in children.

The clock is ticking and the time for bold, decisive action is now - Alexiei Dingli

This is not a trivial matter. The workforce of tomorrow needs not just knowledge but the ability to think creatively, adapt and innovate ‒ skills that are born in the cradle of a robust and dynamic education system.

This brings us to the crux of the argument. The government’s reform is a step in the right direction but tiny steps are insufficient. We need leaps. Bold, transformative changes that can realign our educational compass to the realities of a world in flux.

It calls for a seismic shift in our approach to education. This paradigm shift reimagines learning not as a static process but as a vibrant, ongoing journey that equips learners with knowledge and the skills to navigate an increasingly complex world.

We are at a pivotal moment in the history of education in Malta. The decisions we make today will shape not just the future of our learners but the very fabric of our society. As Albert Einstein famously said: “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” The problems of today and tomorrow demand new thinking, innovative approaches and a bold reimagining of what education can and should be.

The government’s initiative is a commendable first step. However, to truly transform our education system, we need the active engagement and cooperation of all stakeholders. This includes the government and educational institutions, the opposition, unions, industry leaders, parents and students.

Only through a collective effort and by providing a united front in the face of these challenges can we hope to effect the transformative change needed.

The Maltese Educational Reform stands at a critical juncture. It heralds the promise of change but whether it will be profound enough to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world remains to be seen.

What is clear is that we cannot afford to miss this bus. The clock is ticking, and the time for bold, decisive action is now. We must seize this moment to ensure that our education system is not just fit for the present but primed for the future.

The task ahead is daunting but the stakes are too high to settle for anything less than a complete rethink of our educational system. Let us not miss this educational bus; instead, let’s take the wheel and drive toward a bright future filled with promise and possibility.

Alexiei Dingli is a professor of artificial intelligence.