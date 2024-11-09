Missio Malta and the Mosta Scout Group are holding the 13th edition of their annual abseiling and zipline event at the Mosta Bridge this weekend. The aim is to raise funds for Maltese missions in Africa, Asia and South America.

“Once again, we are organising this event in collaboration with the Mosta Scout Group, a partnership that has grown over many years and strengthened over time. This activity offers an opportunity for adventure and family fun, while also serving as a way for Missio Malta to raise funds that go directly to its projects worldwide,” Robert Farrugia, head of communication and fundraising for Missio Malta, said.

“In the past, thanks to this event and the dedication of volunteers from both the Mosta Scout Group and Missio itself, we have accomplished meaningful projects, bringing water to villages that had no access to it, providing education to thousands of children, and building hospitals where none existed. The work continues and that is why we invite the public to join this popular event, not only to have fun but also to be part of a force for good.”

Those interested in taking part in this activity may register on www.mostascouts.org/bookings. All sports activities taking place this weekend are led by qualified individuals from the Mosta Scout Group and are covered by all the necessary insurances.

Consent forms, available online and in printed form at the event site, are required for participation. For minors, these forms must be completed in advance.