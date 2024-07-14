Missio Malta has opened an art shop at its head office in Mosta, as well as an online store to sell original pieces by artists in developing countries, in aid of its missionary work.

“Through this initiative, Missio Malta wants to use the channel of art to shed a light on the amazing cultures and talented people it helps in developing countries,” Robert Farrugia, head of communications and fundrasing at Missio Malta, said.

“While purchasing a beautiful piece of art that will undoubtedly brighten any environment, our generous benefactors will be helping Missio to continue with its crucial projects. Missio Malta’s uncompromising ethical philosophy guarantees that artists in these countries receive fair compensation for their art, while all the moneys generated from the sales are reinvested in their communities.”

He added that Missio Malta wants to build “a bridge made of art”, between the lands it operates in, and the generous Maltese public who supports its projects.

The art shop features paintings and works of art from Uganda, Tanzania and Peru among others, which it purchases directly from the artists, to help them sustain themselves and their communities. In turn, the profit made from each sale is reinvested in the communities in developing countries, in Africa, Asia and South America, through life-changing projects.

The store is located in Triq Lorenzo Gafà, Mosta, or online at https://missiomalta.art/.