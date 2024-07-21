Mission Fund is organising a barbeque night at the Porto Terrace, Paradise Bay Hotel, Ċirkewwa, on August 23 at 7.30pm.

The menu includes a Maltese starter, a pasta station, a bbq station, various accompaniments, and fresh fruit and a selection of gateaux as dessert. The price of €35 includes free-flowing beer, wine, water, and soft drinks.

All those interested may call on 2141 3664. Places are limited.