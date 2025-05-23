What do a spirited Malinois, a steadfast Labrador, a keen bloodhound, and an agile border collie have in common? More than just four paws and a tail: they are the heart of K9 Urban Search and Rescue Malta or K-9 USAR Malta, a team of dedicated volunteers and their extraordinary dogs, ready to answer the call when disaster strikes.

About a decade ago, in 2015, a group of passionate individuals with backgrounds in civil protection, search and rescue and dog training joined forces with SOS Malta. In 2016, they were sent to the devastating earthquake in Amatrice, Italy, and the experience of helping first hand in a disaster zone lead to the establishment of K-9 USAR Malta as an independent organisation in 2018.

K9 Zora searching, protected with booties and goggles.

Our mission is simple, yet vital: To provide specialised search and rescue capabilities in the face of both natural and man-made disasters. We're here to find the lost, rescue the endangered, and recover those who are gone.

But what does that really mean, day-to-day?

First of all, it means training, a lot of training. And training presents a unique challenge, as our team comprises dogs with diverse abilities. Malinois, Belgian shepherds for example are exceptionally athletic. With proper training, they work independently, off-leash and at great distance from their handlers, viewing obedience as a rewarding game. They always perform at their peak, running, scanning, and searching our expansive training area in a former Siggiewi quarry to find missing victims that we have hidden for them before. They search the collapsed boulder piles and meticulously investigate every crevice for human scent. A single recall, however, brings them immediately back to their handler's heel.

K9 Bonnie getting ready for a search.

Labradors, less athletic and slower than Malinois, are exceptionally steady and reliable partners, earning their place as K-9 USAR Malta's mascot. Equipped with torches and bells, they confidently navigate the pitch-black tunnel systems of Fort Delimara, another training ground. They can venture far ahead, off-leash, until they locate the victim, announcing their find with a persistent bark.

Border Collies, agile and light-footed, excel in accessing confined spaces. Their smaller size allows them to be hoisted into or onto structures inaccessible to the handler. With the proper training, they can be easily abseiled or lifted by a crane, enabling searches in challenging environments. Like graceful dancers, they traverse rubble and ascend steep slopes, signalling their discoveries with clear, distinct barks.

K9 Thunder being upseilt with his handler.

Bloodhounds however have an unparalleled sense of smell. They possess up to 300 million olfactory receptors, far exceeding any other dog and 40 times more than humans. Catching scents so easily, their eyesight is poorly developed, and their potential for obedience even less. That seems to be particularly true for my hounds I often think. Because when working, I keep my hounds on the leash, as they will follow an interesting scent for kilometres, regardless of the handler's commands.

Bloodhounds are part of my family since more than 25 years. But my journey with K-9 USAR Malta started only two years ago as a reluctant recruit dragged along by my son who wanted to train search and rescue. Winston, my English pointer quickly had enough of K9 work. Opposite to me, he didn’t enjoy the sessions. But Bonnie, my bloodhound bitch, took to the training like a duck to water and we soon started training her and me as a cadaver dog team, dedicated to the idea of finding bodies of missing people and bring the needed closure to their families. I really got hooked and soon added a new member to the family, bloodhound puppy Mia. I still call her puppy though she has 45 kilos by now and is training to become a cadaver dog, too.

All dogs are practise tracking as well. To track people who went missing is an essential skill for any search and rescue dog. Like in the movies, one tries to investigate the last point someone was seen, supports the dog possibly with some clothing of the missing person, and off the K9 goes following the footsteps any surface.

K9 Toby with his handler being lifted on a rooftop by a crane.

Today, we're a team of 27 volunteers: 13 handlers, 15 dogs, 3 instructors, and five enthusiastic juniors, led by a committee of seven. We are accountants, teachers, employees, doctors, engineers, parents and grandparents – ordinary people who juggle their daily lives and their dogs at home with the demanding task of training, all the while fostering the deep bond of trust and loyalty that is essential for successful search and rescue missions.

K-9 USAR Malta collaborates with the Civil Protection Department, Police Forensics, Mater Dei, and the Fire Rescue Department, participating in exercises with them like a recent earthquake simulation at Fort Selmun. We also regularly send teams abroad, to Norway for example or Slovakia, to exchange knowledge and enhance our skills.

And even Winston, my English Pointer found his calling. Since last December, he is a regular at St Vincent de Paul, the facility caring for 1,500 elderly residents, both mentally sound and with dementia. During our every visit, Winstin moves through four to six wards, offering a calm presence and a listening ear. He patiently accepts pats, hears stories of long lives, reduces stress and eases loneliness. There is something magical about him, a sense that he has truly found his calling.

To maintain our high standards, we rely on the generosity of our community as we fully depend on public funding. We wouldn’t be kicking without the financial back up of our sponsors, namely Borg Cardona Co. Ltd, Royal Canin Malta, Porsche Malta, Alberta Fire & Security, HSBC Malta Foundation, Seifert Systems Ltd., and Ballut Blocks. Their support helps us to purchase vital equipment, to fund our training, and to invest in the future of search and rescue in Malta.

And every donation counts, big or small. If you feel like supporting our mission, kindly use the QR code or the Revolut number of our Treasurer.

K-9 USAR Malta is an NGO (VO/ 1525), operating under the Director General of the Civil Protection Department and the Ministry for Home Affairs, Security and Employment. We are on call 24/7, ready to respond when needed.

But what we ourselves need mostly, are headquarters like other NGOs have. We struggle since long to get a roof over our head for meetings, schooling, storing equipment. There are many empty dwellings all over the island and we would happily bring one of them back to life and give it a meaningful existence. Because K-9 Usar Malta is more than just a team; we're a family, bound by a shared passion and a commitment to serve our community. Together, we make a difference.

About the author

Originally from Germany, Wibke Seifert has resided in Malta for 30 years. Her family operates Seifert Systems Ltd., a production facility located in Ħal Far. In addition, she holds the position of Executive Committee Member and Director of Funds and Activities for K-9 USAR Malta.

K-9

Supporting K9 Urban Search and Rescue Malta

Revolut 77602100

IBAN MT35 VALL 2201 3000 0000 4002 5262 061

Contact 9943 0278

info@k9usarmalta.org