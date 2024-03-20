Clive Mizzi said Melita will preserve their club’s philosophy of banking on youth talent after the Amateurs booked their place in next season’s Premier League last weekend.

Last weekend Melita and Żabbar St Patrick took the two spots available in next season’s Premier League when they managed to win their respective matches.

Melita needed a goal from Matthew Portelli to overcome the challenge of Senglea Athletic 1-0 while Żabbar St Patrick beat Marsa 2-0, courtesy of goals from Ezequir Ruiz from the penalty spot and Leo Agius.

