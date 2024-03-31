Malta Karate Federation referee Susan Sciortino achieved the highest possible qualification for a judiciary official when becoming a Kumite Judge A after passing her exams during the European Karate Championships which were recently held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Sciortino’s achievement is a huge coup for the local governing body of karate which not only invests heavily in its athletes but also gives a lot of importance to its panel of judges.

In Tbilisi, Sciortino also formed part of the refereeing panel of the European Karate Federation during the continental championships.

Having the license of Kumite Judge A is the highest possible qualification in the judge category and Sciortino will now be eligible to officiate in the European Karate Championships.

