Voluntary organisation MOAS Malta opened a new learning and information centre at the Ħal Far Hangar open centre on Thursday.

Volunteer Cathryn Sawbridge said that the space, previously an old mess hall and kitchen area has been refitted into a multi-use hall with nine computer stations, a television area as well as a library and reading nook.

Intended for open centre residents both young and old, the space will be available for all the organisations that work with migrants to carry out various activities and training sessions related to education.

Plans include English and Maltese lessons. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

She said plans include giving English and Maltese lessons to residents as well as help with CVs and business skills.

The space also includes small furniture and toys for children for activities and crafts.

The NGO also purchased space dividers so that more than one group can make use of the space at a time.

The purchase of the furniture was sponsored by the Al Madad Foundation while the site was given to the organisation by AWAS.

The Doing Good Organisation from Sweden sponsored the hiring of a MHRA artist to decorate the outside of the space. The artist worked with the open centre residents to develop a concept for the artwork.

Matte PR CEO Heidi Ruggier is funding internet services at the site and at the open centre.

Additional support was given by Calamatta Cuschieri, Robin Kay and Victory Kitchen.