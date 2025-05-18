A major investment in the Medical Imaging Department at the Gozo General Hospital is transforming healthcare on the island, enabling residents to access advanced diagnostic services locally and easing pressure on Mater Dei – Malta’s main hospital. This investment is in line with the Government Vision 2050. The aim is to provide patients with the best possible service in the shortest time.

The multi-million-euro investment, implemented over the past year, has introduced a suite of state-of-the-art imaging technologies – many of which are now available in Gozo for the first time. The improvements are already having a measurable impact, cutting waiting times and expanding specialised services.

Among the most significant developments was the installation of a powerful 3 Tesla MRI scanner in November 2024. Since becoming operational, the high-performance unit has conducted more than 3,400 scans – introducing cardiac MRI capabilities to Gozo for the first time. Earlier, a mobile 1.5 Tesla MRI unit had helped bridge service demand, performing over 3,000 scans during its temporary deployment from March to October 2024.

The hospital has also launched a new digital mammography system with 3D tomosynthesis, significantly improving breast cancer detection rates. Since its commissioning in December 2024, over 500 patients have undergone examinations using the upgraded system.

CT imaging has similarly seen an overhaul. A mobile CT unit ensured continuity of care between November 2024 and January 2025 while the new permanent scanner was being installed. The new system, in service since January, has already completed more than 2,000 scans and enabled the Gozo General Hospital to begin offering CT cardiac imaging – another first for the island.

Ultrasound capabilities were also enhanced, with the addition of a machine supporting advanced liver elastography and breast procedures such as fine needle aspiration and biopsies.

A turning point for Gozo’s health system - Carmen Ogilvie-Galea

We are now able to offer services that were previously out of reach for our community. These upgrades have brought tangible benefits for Gozo residents, many of whom previously had to travel to Malta for complex imaging services. For patients with limited mobility or time-sensitive medical conditions, the expansion of local services is more than a convenience – it is a critical lifeline. Furthermore, these upgrades are helping to alleviate bottlenecks in the broader Maltese healthcare system by reducing the volume of referrals from Gozo to Mater Dei Hospital.

Alongside technological improvements, the Gozo General Hospital has expanded its diagnostic capabilities by partnering with visiting radiologists specialising in musculoskeletal, breast and thoracic imaging. Their presence has enhanced diagnostic accuracy and allowed for faster, more specialised reporting that would otherwise require referrals to Malta.

Further improvements are imminent. Planned investments include a Dental Cone Beam CT (CBCT) system to support dental, maxillofacial, and ENT imaging with high-resolution 3D visuals and lower radiation exposure; a new digital X-ray unit to replace the hospital’s ageing system, offering sharper images with reduced radiation; a modern fluoroscopy system to support interventional procedures and dynamic imaging; and a mobile X-ray unit to enhance bedside diagnostics in wards and critical care units.

These developments reflect Gozo General Hospital’s ongoing commitment to delivering modern, patient-focused healthcare on the island.

As the new infrastructure and services come online, patients, healthcare workers and policymakers alike are calling the investment a turning point for Gozo’s health system. This is a long-overdue step toward parity with the medical facilities found in Malta and a powerful reminder of the value of investing in local care.

Carmen Ogilvie-Galea

Carmen Ogilvie-Galea is CEO of Gozo General Hospital.