Students of Birkirkara primary school are to be temporarily relocated as the 95-year-old building undergoes major refurbishment and modernisation over the coming months.

The project will benefit from the €91 million EDU Infrastructure Programme which will see refurbishment of more than 100 schools over a period of 13 years.

Education Minister Clifton Grima visited the school on Wednesday and was briefed about the planned works.

The Education Ministry said parents, students and teachers were being kept informed about the project and the temporary relocation while the works were underway.

The ministry explained that Birkirkara school was built in 1930 and was renovated several times.

It said it will now be 'completely modernised' to provide a suitable environment for its 900 pupils and 160 teachers.

The works will include the installation of modern systems, new safety equipment, air conditioning, double glazing and PV panels. The building will be adapted for the needs of students with different abilities.