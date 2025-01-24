TEDxValletta returns on February 1, 2025, at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre, bringing together a diverse line-up of speakers to explore the vibrant energy shaping Malta. Under the theme ‘Momentum,’ this event will take us on a journey through time, connecting the island's rich heritage with innovative ideas for the future.

Speakers will offer unique perspectives on a range of topics, from the historical significance of winemaking to the transformative power of artificial intelligence. Let's delve deeper into the inspiring talks that await us.

From past to present

Rachel Radmilli, an anthropologist specializing in food heritage, and Megan Easey, a seasoned corporate development leader, will transport us through Malta's history and present. By exploring the intricate relationship between winemaking traditions and societal changes, and by uncovering the driving forces behind Malta's social momentum, these speakers will offer valuable insights into the island's evolution.

Shaping the future

Feres Mezghani, founder of Crypto Hub Malta, and Marc Paul, an innovator and technology specialist, will turn our gaze towards the future. They will delve into the world of emerging technologies, showcasing how blockchain is revolutionizing collaboration and how artificial intelligence is reshaping our lives. Together, they will paint a picture of a future where technology empowers us to create a better world.

The voice of a generation

Adam Sullivan, co-founder of Bulletproof Culture, and Naomi Scicluna, a popular content creator, will lend a voice to the younger generation. They will discuss the impact of social media on our lives and the challenges faced by young people in today's fast-paced world. Through their personal experiences and insights, they will inspire us to embrace change and create a more positive future.

TEDxValletta 2025 is more than just a conference; it's a platform for ideas, inspiration, and connection. Join us as we explore the momentum shaping our world and ignite a conversation about the future we want to create.

Times of Malta is media partner of TEDxValletta 2025.