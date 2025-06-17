The Momentum political party has proposed a revamp of the electoral process as parliament discusses a redrawing of the existing electoral districts.

The House on Monday started debating a majority report by the Electoral Commission proposing an adjustment of various district boundaries to ensure that population size between the districts remains broadly equal. The PN in a minority report has proposed different boundary changes.

Momentum said it was concerned that the proposed changes proposed by the commission appeared to favour the Labour Party while the PN's counter-proposals seemed to prioritise its own partisan interests.

It said genuine proportional representation could be achieved through a national quota whereby any party whose candidates (combined) achieve at least 3% of the national vote would be represented in the House.

Alternatively, it said, one could consider a proposal by the Chamber of Commerce to organise Malta into five electoral districts. Its view, Momentum said, was that there should be four districts in Malta electing nine candidates each. Gozo would remain an electoral district on its own, electing five MPs.

This change would lower the effective district threshold for a candidate's election from 16.6% to 9%.

"Although this threshold would still be high by European standards, it would represent a significant step towards a fairer system that encourages greater democracy and pluralism. It is our hope that the interests of the country can be placed before partisan considerations,” Momentum said.