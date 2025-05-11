Momentum has vowed to give its members and candidates a free vote when decisions about the party’s policies on euthanasia are made.

The party has however expressed concern that the 60-day period allocated to public consultation about its plans is insufficient and appears geared towards rushing through legislation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Momentum instead proposed a more thematic, focused public discussion about the proposals, starting with talks about how to strengthen palliative care services.

“Momentum believes that a longer, more clearly delineated debate, with distinct milestones is the most responsible and constructive way forward to achieve genuine progress on this important matter of personal conscience,” it said.

Party chairperson Arnold Cassola said the time was right for a thorough public discussion on the issue and acknowledged the sensitivity of the subject matter.

“Consistent with Momentum's statute, which recognises matters of this nature as issues of personal conscience, our members and candidates will have full freedom of expression and, ultimately, freedom of vote when decisions are to be made,” Cassola said.

The government has said it intends to legislate to allow assisted dying in cases when patients are over 18, terminally ill (defined as having less than six months to live) and given clearance to proceed with the procedure by two specialist boards.

Requests made due to mental health conditions, disability or old age will not be accepted.

It has opened up those plans to public consultation for a two-month consultation period.

The Medical Union of Malta has cautioned that it fears the legislative proposal is “premature” and will lead to reduced investment in end-of-life, or palliative, care. It has also warned that doctors’ estimates about life expectancy are often incorrect.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has come out strongly against the plan. “May our health professionals always be servants of life with dignity, never dispensers of death,” he said.

In its statement, Momentum said the highly sensitive legislation risked being abused and that any legislative framework therefore had to be designed with the “utmost care and meticulous attention to detail”.

“It is our firm belief that progress on this issue is necessary. However, we also contend that such progress must be achieved through a carefully considered, step-by-step process. To move directly from an initial discussion to a comprehensive final resolution without addressing the interim stages would be to overlook the nuances and complexities involved,” the party said.