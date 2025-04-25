Momentum has criticised plans to develop an incinerator and other large-scale waste management facilities in Magħtab, saying they present an “unacceptable potential for accidents that could endanger nearby residents, regardless of safety measures.”

The political party also expressed concern about revised plans that would see hazardous waste incinerated in Magħtab at a newly planned Thermal Treatment Facility, instead of it being exported as is currently the case.

“We demand clear justification why local incineration is now preferred and what guarantees its safety compared to export. Has the Maltese government ever considered underground waste treatment or ship-based incineration as alternatives, and assessed their environmental and logistical viability?” asked Momentum committee member Natasha Azzopardi.

The planned Thermal Treatment Facility would be separate from the larger Waste-to-Energy incinerator planned at the Magħtab site, which would incinerate all of Malta’s black bag waste.

Plans to develop large-scale waste management facilities in Magħtab date back several years and are already partially in motion. The area has historically housed Malta’s main landfill and was selected as the preferred site for an incinerator back in 2018.

It has taken years to get those plans off the ground, however. The Planning Authority approved incinerator plans in 2022 but tendering issues have stalled the mega-project. Last year, a court ordered the tender to be scrapped and reissued following objections by a losing bidder.

Residents in the area have opposed those plans from the start and this week made a renewed call for authorities to revise their plans, saying the TTF being planned would be a “cancer factory” endangering their lives and health.

In its statement, Momentum argued that the entire project runs counter to the EU’s plan to transition to a circular economy by 2050.

“Incineration goes completely against the Circular Economy as it stops waste from being recovered and reused. Indeed, this, if given the right priority by the government, should render incinerator plants obsolete as there would be no waste left to incinerate,” the party said.