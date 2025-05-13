The Momentum political party has joined the European Democratic Party, a centrist party in the European Parliament where it is known as the European Democrats.

In a statement issued in Brussels the EDP said it was proud to welcome Momentum, praising it for its "pragmatic and inclusive approach". It noted that it promotes policies based on accountability, civic participation, and a fairer, greener society.

Mark Camilleri Gambin, general secretary of Momentum, said his party was proud to join the EDP and it looked forward to contributing to bringing about authentic European values of peace, solidarity and justice in a world that is ablaze with violence and injustice, from Ukraine to Gaza.

Sandro Gozi, Secretary General of the EDP, said: “Momentum’s accession to the European Democratic Party strengthens our commitment to a fairer, more sustainable, and citizen-oriented Europe. In a deeply polarised political climate, the entry of a centrist and reformist force like Momentum sends a hopeful message for the future of European democracy.”

The EDP groups 19 political parties across Europe and has 10 members in the European Parliament.