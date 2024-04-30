ECB monetary operations

On April 22, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on April 23 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €4,455 million, €2,878 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.50%, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On April 24, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $123.60 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.58%.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value April 25, maturing on July 25, and October 24, 2024, respectively.

Bids of €67.48 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €37.48 million, while bids of €8.01 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting all bids. Since €41.60 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €3.88 million, standing at €482.68 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.415%, increasing by 25.10 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on April 18, representing a bid price of €99.1442 per €100 nominal.

The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 3.123%, increasing by 1.20 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on April 18, representing a bid price of €98.4457 per €100 nominal.

During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

On April 29, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on August 1 and October 31, respectively.

The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.