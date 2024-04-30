ECB monetary operations

On April 22, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on April 23 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €4,455 million, €2,878 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.50%, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On April 24, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $123.60 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.58%.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value April 25, maturing on July 25, and October 24, 2024, respectively.

Bids of €67.48 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €37.48 million, while bids of €8.01 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting all bids. Since €41.60 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €3.88 million, standing at €482.68 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.415%, increasing by 25.10 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on April 18, representing a bid price of €99.1442 per €100 nominal.

The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 3.123%, increasing by 1.20 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on April 18, representing a bid price of €98.4457 per €100 nominal.

During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

On April 29, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on August 1 and October 31, respectively.

The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.