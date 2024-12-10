ECB monetary operations

On December 2, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on December 3 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €6,663 million, €3,780.50 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 3.40%, in accordance with current ECB policy. 

On December 4, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $93.90 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 4.83%.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value December 5, maturing on March 6, and June 5, 2025, respectively. 

Bids of €105.27 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €31.49 million, while bids of €34.10 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €3.49 million. Since €11.79 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €23.19 million, standing at €537.44 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 2.983%, decreasing by 4.30 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on November 28, 2024, representing a bid price of €99.2516 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 2.596%, increasing by 2.00 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on November 28, representing a bid price of €98.7046 per €100 nominal.

During the week, secondary market turnover in Malta Government Treasury bills amounted to €500,000, all executed on the on-exchange market of the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, December 10, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on March 13 and June 12, 2025, respectively. 

The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.

