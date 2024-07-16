ECB monetary operations
On July 8, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on July 9 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €5,334 million, €1,370 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.25%, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On July 10, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $156.70 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.58%.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value July 11, maturing on October 10 and January 9, 2025, respectively.
Bids of €92.29 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €15.10 million, while bids of €61.34 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €2.98 million. Since €26.78 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €8.70 million, standing at €572.56 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.521%, decreasing by 3.30 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on July 4, representing a bid price of €99.1178 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 3.352%, decreasing by 19.90 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on July 4, representing a bid price of €98.3336 per €100 nominal.
During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, July 16, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on October 17 and January 16, 2025, respectively.
The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us