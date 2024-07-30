ECB monetary operations
On July 22, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operations. The operation was conducted on July 23 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €4,392 million, €295 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.25%, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On July 24, the ECB conducted an eight-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $153.90 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.58%.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value July 25, maturing on October 24, 2024, and January 23, 2025, respectively.
Bids of €105.73 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €7.99 million, while bids of €45.87 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €4.13 million. Since €41.89 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €29.77 million, standing at €539.78 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.365%, decreasing by 10.20 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on July 18, 2024, representing a bid price of €99.1566 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 3.260%, decreasing by 9.40 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on July 18, representing a bid price of €98.3786 per €100 nominal.
During this week, secondary market turnover in Malta Government Treasury bills amounted to €93,000, all executed on the On-exchange market of the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, July 30, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on October 31, 2024, and January 30, 2025, respectively.
This report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
