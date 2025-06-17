ECB monetary operations

On June 9, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on June 10 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €6,197 million, €1,247 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 2.15%, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On June 11, the ECB conducted an eight-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $15.00 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 4.58%.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value June 12, maturing on September 11 and December 11, respectively.

Bids of €26.78 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €15.02 million, while bids of €33.06 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €20.90 million.

Since €46.50 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €10.59 million, standing at €643.56 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 1.972%, decreasing by 2.70 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on June 5, representing a bid price of €99.5040 per €100 nominal.

The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 1.942%, decreasing by 3.50 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on June 5, 2025, representing a bid price of €99.0278 per €100 nominal.

During the week, secondary market turnover in Malta Government Treasury bills amounted to €366,000, all executed on the On-exchange market of the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, June 17, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on September 18 and December 18, respectively.

This report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.