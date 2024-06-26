ECB monetary operations
On June 17, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on June 18 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €4,258 million, €2,080 million more than the previous week.
The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.25%, in accordance with current ECB policy. Also on June 18, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve.
This operation attracted bids of $122.50 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.58%.
Domestic Treasury Bill Market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value June 20, maturing on September 19 and December 19, respectively.
Bids of €90.46 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €41.81 million, while bids of €5.94 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €5.44 million. Since €64.98 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €17.73 million, standing at €524.25 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.576%, increasing by 1.40 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on June 13, representing a bid price of €99.1042 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 2.948%, decreasing by 3.20 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on June 13, representing a bid price of €98.5315 per €100 nominal.
During this week, secondary market turnover in Malta Government Treasury bills amounted to €65,000, all executed on the off-exchange market of the Malta Stock Exchange.
This week, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 183-day bills maturing on September 26 and December 27, respectively.
This report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
