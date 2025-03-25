ECB monetary operations

On March 17, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on March 18, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €8,436.50 million, €1,824 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 2.65%, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On March 19, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $85.90 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 4.58%.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value March 20, maturing on June 19 and September 18 respectively.

Bids of €16.44 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, while bids of €4.54 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting them all. Since €84.57 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills decreased by €63.59 million, standing at €563.66 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 2.393%, decreasing by 1.20 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on March 13 representing a bid price of €99.3987 per €100 nominal.

The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 2.289%, decreasing by 0.40 basis point from bids with a similar tenor also issued on March 13, representing a bid price of €98.8560 per €100 nominal.

During the week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on June 26 and September 25, respectively.

The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.