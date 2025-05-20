ECB monetary operations

On May 12, the European Central Bank announced the seven-day main refinancing operation. The operation was conducted on May 13 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €9,858 million, €781.50 million less than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 2.40%, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On May 14, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $15 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 4.58%.

Domestic Treasury bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 273-day bills for settlement value May 15, maturing on August 14, 2025, and February 12, 2026, respectively.

Bids of €43.11 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €35.25 million, while bids of €44.41 million were submitted for the 273-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €12.75 million. Since €42.04 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €5.96 million, standing at €589.17 million.

The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 2.031%, decreasing by 0.50 basis points from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 8, representing a bid price of €99.4892 per €100 nominal.

The yield from the 273-day bill auction was 2.005%, increasing by 4.70 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on May 8, representing a bid price of €98.5023 per €100 nominal.

During the week, secondary market turnover in Malta Government Treasury bills amounted to €300,000, all executed on the On-exchange market of the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on August 21 and November 20, respectively.

The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.