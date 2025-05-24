Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index returned to negative territory, closing at 8,689.896 points, equivalent to a 0.9% decline. A total of 22 equities were active, of which 11 retracted while eight advanced. During the week, activity increased by €0.1m, as total turnover amounted to €1.1m, generated across 207 transactions.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index fell by 0.6%, as it reached 1,179.864 points. Out of 69 active issues, 19 headed north, while another 36 closed in the opposite direction. The 3.5% AX Real Estate plc 2032 issue recorded the best performance, up by 3.8% to close at €94.49. Conversely, the 3.75% Mercury Projects Finance plc 2027 lost 3.4%, ending the week at €97.11.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index declined further, closing 0.2% lower at 961.672 points. Out of 29 active issues, 14 headed north while another 13 closed in the opposite direction.

The 1.5% MGS 2027 headed the list of gainers, as it closed 1.2% higher at €99.20. On the other hand, the 4% MGS 2043 closed 2.4% lower at €102.50.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) continued its positive momentum, rising by 1.5% following the bank’s announcement of a new bond issue. BOV ended the week at a weekly high of €1.99, despite trading at a weekly low of €1.95. The bank remained among the most actively traded equities with 62 trades of 129,890 shares generating €0.3m in turnover.

Meanwhile, HSBC Bank Malta plc saw a modest decline of 1.4%, closing the week at €1.41. The banking equity traded between a range of €1.40 and €1.44, as 17 transactions of 27,084 shares were recorded. Trading turnover totalled €38,573.

FIMBank plc plummeted by 16.7%, closing at $0.12, on thin trading.

Malta International Airport plc edged higher by 0.8% to close at a weekly high of €6. This was the result of 26 trades involving 17,949 shares worth €106,615. From a year-to-date perspective, the equity is up by 3.5%.

International Hotel Investments plc registered a sharp weekly decline of 10.2%, closing at €0.404. Three deals worth €2,090 were recorded.

GO plc slipped 3% to close at €2.60. The equity fell as a result of four transactions worth €5,226.

RS2 plc joined the list of negative performers, ending the week 10.3% lower at €0.42. The equity saw 22,310 shares exchange hands across five deals, generating a total turnover of €9,370.

BMIT Technologies plc recorded the largest percentage drop among the IT equities, falling 10.6% to €0.286. The equity traded between €0.286 and €0.322 across 10 transactions, with a volume of 72,802 shares and a value of €21,956.

MedservRegis plc was the best performing equity with a 12.5% increase, closing at €0.45. A total of 5,000 shares were traded across two transactions, amounting to €2,243.

Hili Properties plc held steady at €0.24, with no change over the week. The company saw significant activity, as 18 trades worth €398,808 were executed.

Company announcements

BOV announced the second issuance under its existing €250m Unsecured Euro Medium Term Bond Programme. As part of the programme, the bank aims to raise €100m, with an over-allotment option of up to €150m, through an unsecured and subordinated bond issue. The bond will carry a coupon of 5% and matures between 2030 and 2035.

The board of Grand Harbour Marina plc resolved to distribute a gross dividend of €795,500 equivalent to €0.039775 gross per ordinary share.

