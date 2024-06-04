ECB monetary operations
On May 27, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced a seven-day main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on May 28 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €4,902 million, €3,575 million more than the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of 4.50%, in accordance with current ECB policy.
Also on May 28, the ECB conducted the three-month, longer-term refinancing operation to be settled as a fixed rate tender procedure with full allotment, with the rate fixed at the average MRO rate over the life of the operation.
The operation attracted bids of €1,170 million from euro area eligible counterparties.
On May 29, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in
conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $128.60 million, which were allotted in full at a fixed rate of 5.59%.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value May 30, maturing on August 29 and November 28, respectively.
Bids of €107.92 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €28.93 million, while bids of €35.15 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €5.16 million. Since €6.49 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €27.60 million, standing at €573.23 million.
The yield from the 91-day bill auction was 3.555%, decreasing by 4.50 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 23, representing a bid price of €99.1094 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was 3.081%, decreasing by 10.20 basis points from bids with a similar tenor also issued on May 23, representing a bid price of €98.4663 per €100 nominal.
During this week, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, June 4, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills maturing on September 5 and December 5, respectively.
The report is prepared by the Monetary Operations and Collateral Management Office of the Central Bank of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us