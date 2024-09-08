Two years ago, Calamatta Cuschieri launched Moneybase, Malta’s first ‘neobank’, a multi-currency platform offering payments and investments and which enables customers and businesses to manage all their finances easily.

With the entire platform designed and developed with Microsoft Azure with extensive use of its technology stack, Moneybase has now just been featured on Microsoft’s latest ‘Customer Stories’.

“This is a very significant recognition for Moneybase and a solid endorsement of our platform for being supported by Microsoft’s technology,” Alan Cuschieri, CEO and founder of Moneybase, said.

“Moneybase is a financial institution and developing Moneybase in the robust cloud-based environment offered by Microsoft Azure, gave us the scalability, security and flexibility needed to offer seamless digital services such as SWIFT and SEPA payments, person to person, multi-currency cards, as well as access to over 20,000 investments all under one ecosystem.

“Today, in fact, Moneybase is allowing over 40,000 clients, including 500 businesses, to make use of payment and investment services all within one environment,” Cuschieri added.

When we came to build Moneybase, we wanted a robust solution using the best that cloud technology has to offer... Microsoft brought us all the support we needed

In 2022, Moneybase was awarded ‘Best Financial Institution of the Year’ at the Malta Business Awards and ‘Best App’ at the Tech.mt awards.

Moneybase’s decision to partner with Microsoft was rooted in Microsoft’s well-established, on-the-ground support in Malta.

“Microsoft has a long history in the community. I remember when I was a student, Microsoft had a joint programme with the Maltese government to support students’ digital literacy. They have been on this island long enough to understand our community,” Cuschieri said.

“So when we came to build Moneybase, we wanted a robust solution using the best that cloud technology has to offer. Microsoft’s local presence here in Malta brought us all the support we needed to navigate the complex cloud landscape. Choosing Microsoft was an easy decision because we can trust them,” he concluded.