Moneybase announced a new partnership with Mastercard, launching two new initiatives: a Summer Cashback Campaign and Mastercard Privileges.

Until September 23, Moneybase Mastercard cardholders can make their summer spending more rewarding. During this period, cardholders will receive a weekly €10 cashback for making five or more transactions totalling €150 or more in a week. Over the 11-week duration of the campaign, customers can accumulate up to €110 in cashback rewards.

Both existing and new Moneybase customers are eligible for this campaign. Existing customers can use their Moneybase Mastercard for eligible transactions, including physical, virtual and those added to Apple or Google Wallet.

New customers can join by downloading the Moneybase app, creating an account and starting to spend within minutes.

The Moneybase Mastercard Privileges offers are designed to provide all Moneybase clients with exclusive savings and benefits during their travels. Through Mastercard’s global strategic partnerships, including top brands, customers can enjoy enhanced travel experiences and additional rewards.

As a next-generation financial platform, Moneybase provides investments and payments in a single ecosystem backed by local ISO-certified customer support. Customers can send and receive person-to-person payments, as well as make both domestic and international transfers. Users may also opt to receive their salary, pension or stipend directly onto their Moneybase IBAN.

Moneybase customers save when travelling or making international payments, thanks to the platform’s competitive currency rates and the multicurrency capabilities of the Moneybase card, which may be ordered for free from the app itself.

Additionally, users can invest locally on the Malta Stock Exchange or tap into over 40 international markets with over 20,000 stocks, ETFs, bonds and funds through the award-winning platform. The platform also offers fractional shares and extended hours trading, which provide an additional 9.5 hours of US market access.

The Moneybase app may be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store. For more information on the Summer Cashback Campaign, click here. More information on Moneybase Mastercard Privileges is available here.

More information about Moneybase’s rewards and incentives is available on the https://moneybase.com. Moneybase’s ISO-certified customer care team is available to assist clients with any questions they might have, seven days a week, and may be reached on +356 25 688 688 or through the in-app chat.