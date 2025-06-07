Moneybase, Malta’s award-winning financial platform, is now offering a weekly €10 cashback - a highly anticipated offer by its users. Moneybase users can now earn €10 cashback every Monday when making everyday purchases with their Moneybase Mastercard. If you’re not a Moneybase user, just download the Moneybase app, register your account for free, and order your physical or virtual card in app.

How to get the €10 cashback, every week

To qualify for the €10 cashback each week, simply use your Moneybase Mastercard to complete at least five transactions totaling €200 within a week. Once you hit the target, the cashback is automatically credited to your account on Monday morning. The offer applies to both physical and virtual cards, which can be conveniently added to Apple Pay, Google Pay, Garmin Pay, or Xiaomi Pay.

Whether you’re paying for groceries, booking travel, or shopping online, every transaction brings you closer to that weekly bonus.

Why choose Moneybase?

Save when travelling – The multi-currency Moneybase Mastercard offers very competitive currency exchange rates, helping customers avoid unnecessary fees when shopping internationally or travelling.

Moneybase is local - Moneybase is part of Calamatta Cuschieri, Malta’s largest independent financial services Group which was established in 1971. As a financial Institution it offers a homegrown financial platform that is backed by a local, ISO-certified customer care team available 7 days a week via in-app live chat or on +356 25 688 688. Customers also have access to 4 branches in Fgura, Sliema, Birkirkara, or Mosta for in-person support. Moneybase is licensed and regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

€75 Welcome bonus – Receive a minimum of €850 from your salary, part salary or pension and you will receive a €75 welcome bonus on your Moneybase account! Students that receive their stipends on Moneybase will also receive a €60 welcome bonus.

Free Stock Trade per month – Access over 40 international exchanges and trade more than 20,000 Stocks, ETFs, Bonds & Funds on our award-winning, easy-to-use platform. Enjoy low-cost transparent fees and free trade every calendar month on US stocks.

Earn up to 4.48% APY* Interest – With Moneybase cash funds, you can set aside money to earn interest daily, with peace of mind knowing you can access your funds within the same-day, without any entry or exit costs. Cash funds are classified as one of the safest on the investment spectrum.

Best-in-class security - With advanced security features, you can view your PIN directly in the app, freeze or block your card instantly, and receive real-time notifications for every transaction. In the event of a lost card, you can quickly freeze it and order a replacement virtual card at no cost.

Exclusive Mastercard Travel Offers – Beyond cashback, your Moneybase Mastercard gives you access to exclusive travel discounts and special offers from top brands like easyJet, Booking.com, Heathrow Express, Rentalcars.com and more. Enjoy even more benefits while you travel and explore!

How does a €10 cashback every Monday sound?

Get started on Moneybase today

If you’re interested in this cashback offer, download the Moneybase app today and order your free virtual or physical card for easy and seamless payments, both locally and globally. Moneybase provides access to a variety of online investment opportunities and exchange between 24 currencies at some of the best currency exchange rates in Malta.

Need assistance? The Moneybase customer support team is ISO-certified for quality service and is available seven days a week. You can reach them via in-app live chat, by calling +356 25 688 688, or by visiting one of the Calamatta Cuschieri Moneybase branches in Fgura, Birkirkara, Mosta, or Sliema.

Disclaimer: Terms and conditions apply. Payment services are brought to you by Moneybase Limited (MB) C 87193 which is licensed by the MFSA to transact the business of a Financial Institution in terms of the Financial Institutions Act, Cap 376. Investment services are brought to you by Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd (CCIS) C 13729 which is licensed by the MFSA to undertake investment services business under the Investment Services Act, Cap 370. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd is a member of the Maltese Investor Compensation Scheme (“Scheme”). *The APY (Annual Percentage Yield) is presented as of 30/05/2025 and based on information provided by the fund manager, UBS (IRI). Please note that the annual interest rate changes on a daily basis and might move in an unfavourable direction. The value of your investments may go down as well as up and may be affected by changes in currency. Before making any investment decision please carefully examine the Key Information Documents (KIDs) available on Moneybase platform in the instrument details section, or contact us at any time for assistance. Instruments entrusted with us are covered under the Scheme in line with the Investor Compensation Scheme Regulations (S.L. 370.09). The value of investments may go up as well as down and investors might not get back the original amount invested. MB and CCIS are both subsidiaries of the Calamatta Cuschieri Moneybase plc with their registered address situated at Level 0, Ewropa Business Centre, Dun Karm Street, Birkirkara, BKR 9034, Malta. MasterCard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.