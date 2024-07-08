Sergey Markov of Dive Systems Malta has taken this photo of a rare monk seal off the southwest coast of Malta.

This was the first time in decades that a monk seal was spotted in Maltese waters.

While native to the Mediterranean region, human activity has driven the species to now being classified as vulnerable but increasing, with a population thought to be less than 1,000.

The last official recorded sighting of the animal dates back to the late 1990s, according to the Environment and Resources Authority.