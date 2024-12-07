The groundbreaking Astrobeat project recently brought science and art to the International Space Station. Leonardo Barilaro, known as ‘the space pianist’, coordinated this endeavour.

Moon Seeds, the soundtrack of this space mission, was streamed live from the ISS, connecting audiences across Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Houston, Italy, and Malta in a virtual concert hall. During the premiere, the composition was paired with conversations on the symbiosis of science and art, sparking a dialogue on creativity beyond Earth.

Moon Seeds was created in collaboration with Grammy-nominated cellist Tina Guo and composer Steve Mazzaro. Fusing evocative melodies with a vision for humanity’s future in space exploration and creative expression, the composition draws inspiration from the Apollo missions, specifically the story of seeds taken to the moon in 1971 and returned to Earth, whose descendants are now set to fly with the upcoming Artemis mission.

“It’s a powerful reminder,” says Barilaro, “that even in the harshest environments, life and hope can flourish. We are planting seeds for humanity’s future in space.”

Guo added that composing and performing Moon Seeds with Barilaro was “an incredible experience”.

“To have our music streamed from space, and the combination of art, technology and space exploration is uniquely inspiring, especially to an avid sci-fi fan!,” she said.

Barilaro added: “I wanted to broaden opportunities for engagement. I believe that in space, there is space for everyone, literally and figuratively. Despite the challenges of sending experiments to space, space art is an essential tool that brings people together, highlighting how art can make space more relatable and inclusive.”

Astrobeat floating onboard the International Space Station.

The composition combines evocative piano melodies, neo-classical cello lines and sounds recorded in space via authentic NASA soundscapes, manipulated to create a soundscape and produced by Mazzaro. The piano was recorded at the NYUAD Arts Center by Gazelien Records with the guidance of Matteo Marciano.

The music video, directed by Joel Moody and supported by the Athena Foundation for the Arts, was filmed in Los Angeles. Visual artist Chiara Rovoletto of Skyup Academy designed the accompanying artwork and visuals for the video, which captures the piece’s out-of-this-world essence.

The Astrobeat project, developed at MCAST’s Department of Aviation in collaboration with SETU (Ireland) and NYUAD (Abu Dhabi), complements this artistic milestone with cutting-edge scientific research. Installed onboard the ISS by astronaut Barry “Butch” Wilmore after its launch on SpaceX CRS-31, coordinated by Voyager Space, Astrobeat explores cold welding as a solution for spacecraft hull repair following impacts from space debris.

Barilaro’s latest endeavour marks another milestone in his career, following his Space Piano Music Everyday project and two prior music premieres from space, Maleth and ZER0.

Moon Seeds is now available on all major platforms.