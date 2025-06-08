Few persons have left their mark on my life like my great-aunt did. A teacher and protector, I adored her in equal measure for the softness with which she treated me and her very black-and-white way of looking at the world, which gave me certainty.

She had a sixth sense, and when she once caught me about to do something stupid with a group of friends, she swiftly descended upon me with a quote which I later learnt was by St Augustine and which I have never forgotten: “Right is right even if no one is doing it; wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it.”

This country forces you to think about right and wrong a lot. It also forces you to examine why your fellow citizens can’t seem to grasp the basics of what these two supposedly fixed goalposts entail. In this land, right and wrong are conditional and apparently based on whether you have lived your entire life like the Virgin Mary and which political party you belong to. They are also subject to sway if you get the majority to side with you.

Last week, the co-founder of Repubblika and one of Malta’s foremost voices on the rule of law, Robert Aquilina, was questioned by police over domestic violence allegations but was allowed to return home after questioning. Aquilina has publicly denied any wrongdoing, and the inquiring magistrate refused a request by the police commissioner to order his arrest.

There is no question that domestic violence, when and if it happens, is always wrong and should be condemned, but the comments under the reports of his questioning were less about that and more open attacks on Aquilina, complete with bible verses about casting the first stone and shouts of “biex tiskonġra trid tkun pur” which roughly means “to exorcise you must be pure”. When the news broke, you could hear the gleeful rubbing of hands of certain factions of Maltese society from Mount Etna.

Calling out bad things doesn’t make you the enemy - Anna Marie Galea

The moral schizophrenia in this country is extremely worrying. We have numerous ongoing scandals, all of which are wrong. Yet these exploitative incidents are largely ignored by the public because they don’t fit their convenient narrative. Conversely, the minute there is a whiff of disgrace on the other side of the fence, the same people who ignore the literal Netflix series of corruption in their chosen camp are there to lap it up. Our citizens can’t seem to separate the message from the messenger and instead choose to concentrate on the messenger’s real or perceived flaws instead.

I don’t know why it’s so hard to grasp, but calling out bad things doesn’t make you the enemy. Shooting the messenger because he’s telling you that your city is under attack will not make it less under attack. Criticism is not the adversary; those who rob you are. What’s right is not decided by how many individuals believe lies; the truth doesn’t change based on your ability to see and understand it. That’s why the truth is an absolute value, but your opinion isn’t.

Division only serves our political masters because it means that we will use all the energy we would have used to attack them and their shady deals to rail against each other instead. Don’t let their pettiness and spite become yours; don’t let it blind you and distract you from what’s right.