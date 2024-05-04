Peter Pan Jr, licensed by Music Theatre International, was staged twice at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria. Over 100 students from the Gozo College Middle and Secondary schools took part in the musical, directed by Jamie Camilleri.

The schools’ music teachers, Mro Mark Gauci, Isabel Said and Maxine Debrincat, worked with the students on the many musical items, while Sarah Saliba and Sharon Sciortino Grima choreographed the dance pieces.

Other teachers and students worked on the props and stage set. Giorgio Anici Camilleri played the part of Peter Pan, Joy Xerri was Wendy, while Kurt Theuma Scerri was Captain Hook. This was the first time that the two schools collaborated together to create such a performance.