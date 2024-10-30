More than 55,000 people in Malta own more than one vehicle, including one who owns 80, figures tabled in parliament on Wednesday show.

That means almost one in 10 people own more than one car, with Malta's population now topping 563,000.

The figures were provided by Transport Minister Chris Bonett in reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Mark Anthony Sammut, who asked for the number of vehicles people own. The figures exclude two-wheel vehicles, such as motorbikes.

The minister did not specify if the figures he was giving applied just to private ownership or also to representation of car-owning companies.

According to the figures, over 170,100 people own one vehicle, while 39,524 people own two.

101,88 individuals own three vehicles and 3,189 own four. Another 1,111 own five vehicles.

According to the figures, one individual owns 83 vehicles- the highest figure provided in the data.

The National Statistics Office said last week that at the end of September 2024, the stock of licensed motor vehicles stood at 443,193.