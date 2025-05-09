Picture this, golden lights, velvet seats, a stage steeped in centuries of stories, and a buzzing crowd of over 500 top real estate specialists dressed to the nines, ready for a night of celebration. That was the vibe at this year’s QuickLets, Zanzi Homes, and QLC Awards Night, held at none other than the stunning Teatru Manoel in Valletta.

As customary, the QLZH Group went all out for their 2024 awards ceremony. Now in its 11th year or revolutionising the industry, Malta’s largest and most dynamic real estate team didn’t just throw an event, they delivered an unforgettable experience. This is their annual night where top performers were celebrated, Red Electric rocked the stage, and the energy was as big as the group’s ambitions.

The Setting? One of the Most Magical Theatre in Europe

Let’s talk about that venue for a sec. Built way back in 1731, Teatru Manoel isn’t just a pretty place, it’s one of Europe’s oldest working theatres, With all its baroque elegance and candle glow charm, it brought a special kind of magic to the night. You could feel the history in the air, mixing effortlessly with the bright future QuickLets and Zanzi Homes keeps building, one property (and promise of sale and lease agreement) at a time.

Celebrating the Best in the Business

From sharp-suited property specialists to powerhouse managers and everyone in between, this night was about the people who make QuickLets and Zanzi Homes a movement and not just a company.

The leadership team headed my Group CEO and Co-Founder Steve Mercieca presenting an array of awards for crushing KPIs, such as highest number of listings QuickLets, and the most contracts signed for Zanzi Homes, biggest promise of sale values. But that’s not all the night celebrated. During his Speech Steve Mercieca announced the vision for 2025. This included further investment in Tech, training and growth for the admin and the team. He highlighted the importance of the people within the group, how they always work as a team and rely on each other in during hard times and great times. He deeply thanked everyone for their support and for their hard work and commitment in 2024. His brother Michael helped support the group on the financial aspects and is currently spearheading the process of the groups transition to a public limited company. The Group always advocated a vision that isn’t just about numbers but also values. And every year, the group shines a spotlight on the people who live and breathe what the QLZH Group stands for: being innovative, diverse, and purposeful.

This year, those awards included The Social Heart Award, given to the heart-centred humans making a difference beyond the office, the Brand Ambassador Awards, for the loudest, proudest champions of the brands and the always-exciting Best Newcomer Awards, welcoming the rising stars who’ve made a splash from day one. These aren’t just feel-good awards, they’re a celebration of culture, character, and the kind of energy that keeps the QLZH engine running strong.

Honoring Loyalty: Marc Zammit Lupi’s 10-Year Award

A particularly moving moment came when Marc Zammit Lupi was recognised for ten years of growth at QuickLets, starting as letting specialist and moving up to his current role as Head of Letting. In a world that moves fast, Marc has been a steady force, bringing wisdom, warmth, and the greatest vibes in the game. Marc also took home a record breaking award for over 6.2 million in Rentals for 2024.

Record Breaking 2024

2024 was a year of shattering goals and smashing records across all three QuickLets and Zanzi Homes brands, but none more impressively than Zanzi Homes, led by the driven and passionate Paul Trapani Galea Feriol who has built a team of high flying sales machines that attracted most of the industries top talent. Supported by none other than Romina Bonello a Veteran in the industry, passionate and hardworking constantly thinking of ways to improve their leadership, drive, and vision pushed Zanzi Homes to a whole new level setting the tone for what’s possible when passion meets performance, a prelude to a stellar 2025. Paul and his team managed to close almost 300 Million in Residential Sales in 2024. Meanwhile, Michael Paris, Head of Commercial and Managing Parter at QLC took to the stage with pride to celebrate the incredible people who continue to make a central player in Malta’s commercial real estate space. During the event the QuickLets and Zanzi Homes also announced a growth of 18% over the first quarter in 2025.

Managers Who Mean Business

Stand-out leaders were also given special attention. The ones steering the ship, building dream teams, and somehow making it all look effortless where awarded with prestigious titles and trophies.

At QuickLets, the Manager of the Year 2024 title went to Marc Kane Cachia, the man behind the unstoppable Mosta branch, which has held the top-performing title for 28 months streak. That’s over two years of smashing targets, raising the bar, and showing what consistency looks like when grit and passion meet purpose.

At Zanzi Homes, the always-driven Doulton Tonna of Z360 took the title of Manager of the Year Award. Known for his no-nonsense work ethic, drive and the ability to rally his team like a pro, Doulton's leadership is bold, relentless, and full of heart.

And at QLC, where mindset meets momentum, Clint Borg from CBSM earned the Manager of the Year award for delivering results and being a true pioneer in professionalism and commitment.

Three specialists that took the most awards. Mirvat Ghandour, Ramon Xuereb Rizzo and Stefan Milosevic were all decorated with numerous awards for their stellar work, grit and record breaking numbers.

The Moment That Stole the Show

But if there was one moment that melted everyone’s heartstring in the auditorium it was when Ann Xuereb, People Experience & Events Manager took to the stage. Her name was called, and the crowd didn’t just clap but stood up. A full-blown standing ovation, that kind that sends chills down your spine. Ann’s energy, dedication, and unwavering presence have left an imprint across the group and the standing ovation confirmed what everyone knew. Ann, together with Lisa Magri Overend, who hosted the evening along side David aka OZ. Lisa was presented the Growth Award for her excellent performance in 2024 adding creativity and making the brands shine, were the masterminds behind the big event that outshone any other similar events in the industry.

From Baroque to Boujee

After the awards and the cheers wrapped up at Teatru Manoel, the party shifted to the fabulous Phoenicia Hotel in Valletta. And if the theatre was where the emotions soared, Phoenicia was where the spirits sparkled. Think gorgeous ball room setting, gorgeous outfits, and a buzz of celebration in every corner.

QuickLets & Zanzi Homes celebrate top talent and big wins at the 2024 Awards Night

There were clinks of glasses, epic selfie session, 360 degrees circular reel vids and sexy dance moves. It was the kind of night where stories were shared, friendships deepened, and ambitions for the year ahead quietly ignited.

A Movement, Not Just a Brand

At the end of the day, QLZH isn’t just about selling properties, it’s about creating impact. It’s about building teams that believe in something bigger. It’s about recognising every voice, every effort, every win.

Whether you're a rookie newcomer, a decade-long veteran, or a bold-as-ever manager, this Group and calls you, celebrates you and gives you the space to grow. Here’s to eleven years strong, and to many more nights of laughter, legacy, and lights that never go out.