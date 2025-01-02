Students are poised to achieve higher SEC exam marks, more commonly known as O levels, if they exercise more frequently, a study has suggested.

The study – carried out on students who sat for their O levels in Mathematics and English in 2021 and 2022 – found a correlation between exercise frequency and the marks obtained in both subjects.

Carried out by Brian Saliba and Ayrton Zarb, the study was published in the 18th volume of the Malta Review of Educational Research.

It noted how some students struggle to find the time for physical activity, though previous studies have already shown how students who are physically active are more productive, have longer attention spans, and perform better academically.

There was an even stronger correlation with Maths, suggesting that exercise contributes more cognitive functions related to problem-solving and logical reasoning compared to language-based skills.

Earlier this year, MCAST presented the results of Fun Fit 5 project which examined the academic effect physical education programmes had on Year 4 students in government schools.

Last year, a report published by MATSEC revealed that one-fifth of students received an “unclassified” grade in the 2023 O level examinations the 42 subjects for which exams were held.

A Times of Malta fact-check later showed that exam results for the main subjects actually improved over two decades, but students are passing fewer subjects than they used to.

In line with this fact-check, the study suggested that students are more likely to achieve higher grades if they did fewer O-levels.

Overall, Malta’s “comparatively low scores” contradict Malta’s high education budget, which is the fifth highest in the EU, the study noted.

Given the results of the study, it commended how the 2024-2030 National Education Strategy mentions the importance of incorporating more sports programmes and encouraged more of these initiatives.