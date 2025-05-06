Families caring for elderly relatives will now have more flexibility in how they access respite care services, as the government expands options to allow families to choose their preferred licensed care home, the Ministry for Health and Active Ageing said on Tuesday.

Under the new system, approved clients will be able to select any care home licensed by the Social Care Standards Authority (OPSA) based on their personal preferences, such as location or the services offered. Clients can make direct arrangements with the facility and will be eligible for a government refund of up to €72 per night, for a maximum of 63 nights per year.

Residential respite care offers temporary support for older individuals who require supervision or ongoing care, giving their caregivers the opportunity to take a break. According to government figures, the service was used by 242 individuals in 2024 — a 40 per cent increase over the five-year average.

Health and Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela said the expanded scheme reflects the government’s commitment to improving services for the elderly and their families. “Through this extension, the elderly and their families will now be able to choose where they want to go for care, and the government will reimburse the costs,” he said, adding that the changes aim to improve quality of life for older residents in Malta and Gozo.

Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing Malcolm Paul Agius Galea described the move as a step towards “more choice and autonomy” for both older people and their caregivers.

Active Ageing and Community Care (AACC) CEO Renzo De Gabriele said the change was in response to rising demand for more flexible and personalised respite options.

The updated scheme was designed following suggestions from families and caregivers seeking respite care better tailored to their needs.