More than half of joint construction site inspections over the past six months resulted in action being taken by building and safety regulators.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) have carried out around 550 joint inspections since August.

The inspections led to 134 actions being taken by BCA officers and 147 by OHSA officers, Construction Reform Minister Jonathan Attard told Times of Malta.

In total, the two authorities uncovered 281 irregularities.

“It is also worth noting that during these inspections, there were several instances where both OHSA and BCA had to take action on the same site,” Attard added.

Asked if he was concerned about the rate of irregularities found during inspections, Attard said: “The ideal situation would be that no regulations are broken, but on the other hand, I would worry far more if inspections were few and far between".

Attard said authorities were ensuring there were more "rigorous inspections" on construction sites, which he believed would eventually lead to "everyone taking responsibility for the way they work".

The minister added that aside from increasing inspections, the government had also introduced legislation to act as stronger deterrents against violations of work and safety rules.

“Everyone needs to understand that the absolute priority is health and safety, not only for workers but also for individuals who have anything to do with a construction site.”

BCA CEO Roderick Bonnici meanwhile noted that inspections were carried out randomly, sometimes following calls to the authority’s 138 helpline.

Joint inspections between the two authorities kicked off in August as part of a pilot project. On Thursday the two entities signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure the project continues.

Meanwhile, National Statistics Office figures released on Thursday showed that just over 1,100 non-fatal workplace accidents occurred between July and December last year, a reduction of 24 from the same period the year before.

Some 145 of those accidents took place in the construction sector.