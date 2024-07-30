Those who love the beautiful game, Italian style, will have noticed that for the new season, Serie A champions Inter’s kit has two novelties. The first is the two stars above the club crest, symbolising the 20 league titles won in their history. And the second is the Betsson sponsor.

Betsson Group has enjoyed a long and solid relationship with the sporting world – including football. The sport has also shaped Ronni Hartvig, Chief Commercial Officer at Betsson Group, who has enjoyed a long football career, including playing for local premiership clubs.

“Football has really shaped who I am, both on and off the field,” Hartvig says. “Playing professionally taught me resilience, commitment, and the power of effective communication. These are invaluable lessons that I bring to my role at Betsson. Teamwork and leadership were crucial on the field, and they are just as important in the business world. I’ve learned how to guide and motivate a team, even when times get tough. The discipline and strategic thinking from my football days are directly applicable to driving business growth and tackling market challenges at Betsson. And as a football fan, I can genuinely say that Betsson is an amazing place to work, especially with all the sponsorships and the passion we have for the sport.

The new Inter kit.

The new season will see Italian champions Inter wearing the Betsson Sport logo on their shirt, together with two historic stars. What does it mean to partner with a club of this calibre?

“Partnering with Inter is a huge deal for us,” Hartvig says. “As our CEO Jesper Svensson said, ‘This sponsorship is our biggest yet. It connects us with passionate football fans in Italy and worldwide.’ We want to be more than just a logo on a shirt – we aim to bring excitement and value to the club and its fans. This partnership boosts our presence in key markets and aligns perfectly with our strategy to position Betsson as a leading global entertainment brand.

“Inter is one of the top football clubs globally, and this partnership shows our deep commitment to the sport. The introduction of the second star on their jersey is a perfect moment for us to join forces, similar to when we launched our sponsorship with Boca Juniors during Juan Román Riquelme’s memorable farewell match with Lionel Messi. Sponsorships and ambassadors have been crucial for our growth, and this partnership with Inter is a testament to our ambition to take Betsson to new heights.”

Betsson have also recently sponsored Boca Juniors and Racing in Argentina as well as Atlético Nacional in Colombia. In what ways do such partnerships give back to the community, worldwide?

“Partnering with renowned clubs like Boca Juniors, Racing, and Atlético Nacional allows Betsson to make significant contributions to the community beyond just exposure and branding,” Hartvig says. “These sponsorships provide crucial funding for sports programmes, supporting not only the men's teams but also women's clubs, promoting gender equality in sports.

“For instance, in Brazil, we launched the StarScout project with former professional player Zé Roberto, Betsson's global ambassador. We provided 16 young women, aged 18 to 25, with the opportunity to play professionally. This included guaranteed contracts, salaries, representation, relocation expenses, language adaptation, and housing, offering them a life-changing experience. This is just one way our partnerships can support and uplift the community.

“These partnerships also allow us to integrate unique content and entertainment, offering fans exclusive experiences they wouldn't get otherwise. This commitment to community and fan engagement shows that we’re more than just a sponsor – we’re a partner bringing lasting value. We engage with local communities through experiences and events that strengthen the connection between the club, the supporters, and Betsson.”

Betsson have also recently launched a new sports infotainment platform in Italy, with legendary player Francesco Totti fronting this initiative. What opportunities does this collaboration present?

Clockwise: Inter players Nicolò Barella, Alessandro Bastoni and Lautaro Martinez wearing the new Inter kit.

“Teaming up with Francesco Totti for Betsson.Sport in Italy opens up a lot of opportunities. Totti’s legendary status in football gives us instant brand recognition and credibility, attracting a dedicated audience,” Hartvig explains. “His involvement builds trust and authenticity, which are crucial in the competitive sports infotainment market. Totti’s participation in contests and activities for Italian sports fans boosts engagement.

“Through Betsson.Sport, we’re also supporting grassroots initiatives, like funding the volleyball federation, showing our commitment to the broader sports community. The platform offers exposure for lesser-known leagues and clubs, giving them a chance to shine and promoting a wider range of sports.”

Content is key to sports enthusiasts. How is Betsson delivering on this?

“Delivering top-notch content to sports fans is at the heart of what we do at Betsson,” Hartvig says. “For over a decade, we’ve engaged fans with unique and exciting content, from driving an F1 car through London and Paris with Gumball 3000 to hosting battles between top rugby and football players with Manchester City, and collaborating with sports icons like Conor McGregor and supporting tournaments like Conmebol’s Copa América and Copa América Femenina.

“With Betsson.Sport, we’re stepping up our content game. We offer real-time updates, in-depth analyses, and behind-the-scenes access to major sports events. Our platform features interactive elements like live Q&A sessions, virtual meet-and-greets, and expert sports commentary, creating a captivating user experience. We also curate personalised content tailored to each user’s interests, ensuring they get the most relevant and exciting sports news.

“This approach makes Betsson.Sport the go-to place for passionate sports fans looking for high-quality infotainment.”