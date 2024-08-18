Morgan has always been rooted in a sense of the traditional. From its home in Malvern, Morgan has produced cars which have, over the many decades, evolved at a very sedate pace, introducing changes that don’t rip up the rulebook but remain true to this carmaker’s roots.

In the last few years, however, things have become more modern. While the exterior of its Plus Four and Plus Six models might still look like they’re channelling the spirit of yesteryear, the underpinnings have been made a whole lot more up-to-date. Now, Morgan has chosen to give the Plus Four a new update – a lot more like ‘mainstream’ manufacturers do – with a few choice changes introduced here and there.

As mentioned, Morgan has introduced a series of updates to the Plus Four, following the introduction of the completely new version back in 2020. While the mechanicals have been largely left alone – more on this later – there have been several tweaks made to the interior. There’s a new, punchier, Sennheiser audio system and even – a breakthrough for Morgan – Bluetooth connectivity which allows you to connect your phone to the car’s system.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com