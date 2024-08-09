The hosts of The Morning Vibe say they have been left "incredibly sad" after their final live farewell radio show was dropped at the last minute.

Earlier this week, hosts Jonathan Abel, JD Patrick and Martina Zammit announced their popular programme would come to an end on Friday after a 10-year run.

The trio said they had been looking forward to hosting the final show on Friday on what would have been the 54th birthday of their late mentor Terry Farrugia.

But on Friday morning they announced on social media that instead of a final live episode, a pre-recorded show highlighting the best moments from their decade-long run would be aired.

"The fact that we won't be able to deliver this show one last time makes us incredibly sad," they said in a joint statement

The hosts said they had planned a special three-hour programme filled with personal reflections and guest appearances.

In response, Vibe FM released a statement denying the trio's claims that the live show was cancelled by the station, stating instead that the show could have gone ahead if the presenters had agreed to "respectful conditions recommended by management."

The specifics of these conditions remain unclear.

According to the latest Broadcasting Authority survey, the show was the country's second most popular radio programme.

The show's page was removed from the station's website on Friday.