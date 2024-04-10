As part of a larger project, Team Mosaic Għajnsielem, led by Gozitan mosaicist Mary Portelli, has added a touch of colour around the recently planted palm trees in Qigħan street.

The colourful brick edging will eventually be complemented with a bench in a matching colour.

The team was set up in 2017 by the Għajnsielem local council following the great interest shown by some residents during the ‘Reflections and Connections’ mosaic stairs project located off St Anthony Street.

Since then, the team has carried out more than nine mosaic projects, mainly for their locality.