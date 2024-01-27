An active ageing centre is to be set up in Marsa following an agreement between the town’s local council and the government.

The centre will be hosted inside a recently-renovated hall at Marsa’s local council offices and will offer senior citizens various lifelong learning opportunities, physical and mental health courses and social activities.

The Marsa centre is the 30th such centre to be set up across Malta.

Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing Malcolm Paul Agius Galea presided over the signing of the agreement.

“It’s essential that we provide senior citizens with spaces where they can meet, learn and keep their social ties strong. We intend to open more such centres in other localities,” he said.

The Marsa active ageing centre will open twice a week between 8am and 3.15pm in winter and 8am and 1pm in summer.

For more information about the centre or other services offered by the Active Ageing and Community Care department, call 22788900, visit their offices at 3, Triq Żekka, Valletta, or browse to their site aacc.gov.mt.

Senior citizens in Gozo can call 22788238 or visit offices at 39, Triq ir-Repubblika, Victoria.

Correction January 27, 2024: A previous version misstated the location of the centre.