Trees in Mosta show signs of new growth and “potential recovery”, months after holes were drilled into their trunks and an unspecified liquid was poured around them, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said.

In March, the ERA and the Mosta local council filed police reports after NGO Moviment Graffitti flagged concerns that the trees were potentially poisoned.

An ERA spokesperson said specialists had since cleaned and drained the substance from the affected tree holes and sealed them with healing materials to prevent additional damage.

“Initial assessments indicated that the trees had sustained harm, however, most have shown signs of new growth, suggesting potential recovery,” the spokesperson told Times of Malta.

The ERA has coordinated with Ambjent Malta and the Mosta local council to ensure regular irrigation for the trees, especially during dry weather conditions.

The 12 mature ficus trees along Constitution Street, by the Mosta Dome, were at the centre of national attention in November when activists successfully stopped plans to uproot and transplant them while the Mosta square was being revamped.

No details were provided on what the liquid is, but the spokesperson said: “Laboratory analysis commissioned by the ERA has confirmed that the substance used was harmful.”

The spokesperson said the regulator reviewed 1,400 hours of CCTV footage, identifying and referring relevant clips to the police.